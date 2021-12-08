Glasstire Names William Sarradet as Assistant Editor

Glasstire is pleased to announce the promotion of William Sarradet to the position of Assistant Editor. Sarradet, who is based in Dallas, has been writing for the publication since 2018. In 2019, he was brought on by Glasstire part-time to help with the publication’s statewide events listings and various social media channels.

In his newly expanded, full-time role, Sarradet will continue traveling across Texas, getting to know the state’s various art scenes, communities, and artists. He will publish regular articles on Glasstire, will edit and also intermittently host Glasstire’s Art Dirt podcast, and will also continue his monthly series recapping exhibitions in the state’s various cities. Additionally, Sarradet will continue to help select Glasstire’s weekly Top Five list.

Brandon Zech, Glasstire’s Publisher, says of Sarradet’s promotion: “William has been a valuable member of the team ever since he joined our staff part-time. I’ve had a wonderful time getting to know him and his writing, and I’m looking forward to having his voice prominently on the site.”

Of his new role, Sarradet says: “Working as a staffer for Glasstire since 2019 has offered me the experience to interact with a breadth of Texas art and artists. I have relished the opportunity to cover the most exciting work being made in Texas, and I look forward to continuing that coverage.”

William Sarradet is a writer, artist, and educator. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he studied printmaking. Since graduating with his BFA, he has worked as a production assistant, an imaging technician, a gallery docent and assistant, and, most recently, as Glasstire’s Social Media & Events Editor. In addition to his coverage of Texas, Sarradet has traveled nationally and internationally for writing assignments. He has lectured at schools and universities in New York, Texas, and California.

About Glasstire

Glasstire is an online publication that covers visual art in Texas. Its mission is to expand the conversation about art in the state. It has been continuous operation since January 2001. It is a non-profit 501(c)(3) publication, supported in part by grants from The Houston Endowment, The Brown Foundation, Inc., the National Endowment for the Arts, the Greater Houston Community Foundation, the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, and the Texas Commission for the Arts. Glasstire’s name is an homage to Robert Rauschenberg’s sculptures of tires cast in glass. The artworks evoke traveling great distances, at great speed, with great clarity.

Glasstire is the oldest web-only art magazine in the country.