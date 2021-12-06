Watch Caitlin Duerler Chávez’s Prospect New Orleans Instagram Takeover!

On the occasion of her recent visit to this year’s Prospect New Orleans Triennial, Glasstire contributor Caitlin Duerler Chávez took over Glasstire’s Instagram to share some pictures and videos of the show. The exhibition features works by more than 50 artists at myriad venues across the city.

For her takeover on December 3rd, Duerler Chávez visited portions of the triennial at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans, the New Orleans African American Museum, and Antenna.

You can see Duerler Chávez’s takeover here, or by viewing the Prospect.5 NOLA story highlights on Glasstire’s Instagram page.