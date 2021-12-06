Watch Caitlin Duerler Chávez’s Prospect New Orleans Instagram Takeover!

by Glasstire December 6, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

On the occasion of her recent visit to this year’s Prospect New Orleans Triennial, Glasstire contributor Caitlin Duerler Chávez took over Glasstire’s Instagram to share some pictures and videos of the show. The exhibition features works by more than 50 artists at myriad venues across the city.

For her takeover on December 3rd, Duerler Chávez visited portions of the triennial at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans, the New Orleans African American Museum, and Antenna.

You can see Duerler Chávez’s takeover here, or by viewing the Prospect.5 NOLA story highlights on Glasstire’s Instagram page.

Prospect New Orleans instagram takeover for Glasstire

0 comment

You may also like

The Houston Fine Art Fair and The Texas...

June 27, 2011

Prospect New Orleans Announces Dates for 2020 Triennial

March 23, 2019

Prospect.5 Triennial Set to Open this Weekend in...

October 21, 2021

Prospect New Orleans 2020 Artists Announced

March 4, 2020

Prospect.4: Art Cannot Save The World

December 3, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: