Top Five: November 11, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. 2021 Dallas Art Fair

Fashion Industry Gallery (Dallas)

November 11 – 14

The Dallas Art Fair returns for another year, this time around featuring 58 local, national, and international galleries. For a full list of participating spaces, please go here.

2. Zine Fest Houston 2021

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art

November 13, 12-6 PM

From Zine Fest Houston:

“To commemorate the return to an in-person festival, held outdoors at The Orange Show’s open-air headquarters (2334 Gulf Terminal Drive, 77023), this year’s theme will be HOMECOMING! Break out your paper mums and party outfits because we are BACK BABY, and there’s nothing better than a good new-fashioned homecoming to celebrate safely getting back together and rejoice in all things DIY! During the day art car enthusiasts will be on site with their vehicles as ZFH coincides with World Art Car Day this year. Additional programming includes a variety of workshops, community partners, and guided tours at The Orange Show. ZFH 2021 featured artist T Lavois Thiebaud will be in charge of visual elements for this year’s festival.”

3. MARIA GUZMÁN CAPRON: OLAS MALCRIADAS

Texas State Galleries (San Marcos)

August 23 – November 12

From Texas State Galleries:

“Artist Maria Guzmán Capron has always been attracted to fabric. Textiles are interlaced with stories of their time and place, and with structures of power, culture, class and gender. Guzmán Capron turns over and cuts through these layers, building on the hierarchies and histories woven into the fibers of her selected fabrics. In Olas Malcriadas (loosely translated as “naughty waves”), the artist uses these unspoken material languages to construct a collection of unique personas, each one an irreverent bearer of emotions. She writes: ‘I think about color and pattern and their association with culture as I work to be part of and create my own brown Latinx identity, and see meaning in the ways in which there is an immigrant aesthetic that attempts to navigate belonging.’ Her creations are not illustrations, but rather constitutive bodies embedded with significance that, through their individual and collective assembly, speak of new and fluid identities.”

4. Own it, examine it, and confront it head on

DORF (Austin)

October 29 – November 14

Event featuring speeches by Wendy Davis and others, November 13, 4-7 PM

From DORF:

“DORF, Austin-based alternative gallery space, is pleased to open its 2021–2022 exhibition season with the presentation of Own it, examine it, and confront it head on, an interdisciplinary project featuring visual and performance art that examines rape culture, survivor justice, and healing. Rape culture is a term attributed to second-wave feminists and defined as a society or environment in which rape is pervasive and normalized due to social attitudes about gender and sexuality. Behaviors commonly associated with rape culture include victim blaming, slut-shaming, sexual objectification, degradation, trivializing rape, denial of widespread rape, refusing to acknowledge the harm caused by sexual violence and abuse, removal of autonomy, or some combination of these. This project facilitates discourse about these important issues and connects communities through three main components: a group art exhibition, public programming, and community partnerships.”

5. UTA Faculty Biennial XVIII

The Gallery at UTA (Arlington)

October 18 – November 20