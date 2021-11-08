Five-Minute Tours: Floyd Newsum & Meredith “Butch” Jack at Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Floyd Newsum & Meredith “Butch” Jack: Collected Stories at Nicole Longnecker Gallery, Houston. Dates: October 23 – January 8, 2022.

From the gallery: “Nicole Longnecker Gallery announces the fall exhibit, Collected Stories, from legendary Texas artists, Floyd Newsum and Meredith ‘Butch’ Jack showing new work created during the pandemic. The exhibit is the first at our new gallery space at 1440 Greengrass.

‘We are excited to showcase our new gallery space with this exhibit of new work by two renowned Texas artists,’ said gallery owner Nicole Longnecker. ‘Floyd Newsum and Meredith Jack need no introduction to collectors, but it is exciting to see what they have created during the pandemic.

‘Collected Stories refers to both artist’s unique visual languages: Butch’s Morse code elements and Floyd’s familiar icons. Both create art that lives on, not as a product, but more as part of an ongoing adventure with the viewer.'”