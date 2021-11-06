Five-Minute Tours: James Drake at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

James Drake: Can we Know the Sound of Forgiveness at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: September 18 – November 20, 2021.

From Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new drawings by James Drake. Can We Know the Sound of Forgiveness marks the artist’s seventh solo exhibition with the gallery and will be on view September 18 – November 20, 2021.

During his forty-year artistic career, ‘James Drake has studied the theme of humanity in all of its triumphs, failures, and follies- including war and resistance; desire and sexuality; connection; alienation, and aspiration; greed, gluttony, and vanity. Drake has worked with equal fluency in video, photography, sculpture, drawing, and printmaking, narrating the human story with an awareness of the greater cycles of history and a critical eye toward the social, political, and economic problems of contemporary society.’

-Excerpt from the exhibition catalogue James Drake- Salon of a Thousand Souls, New Mexico Museum of Art, 2014

For this exhibition, Drake continues to explore the themes of humanity and the complexities surrounding the borders between chaos, desperation, and forgiveness. A monumental twelve by twenty-four foot charcoal drawing mounted on canvas is featured. Working drawings and sketches will also be on view.”