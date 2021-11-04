Top Five: November 4, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. JAMES DRAKE: CAN WE KNOW THE SOUND OF FORGIVENESS

Moody Gallery (Houston)

September 18 – November 20, 2021

A show of works by artist James Drake. This is the artist’s seventh solo exhibition with the gallery. From Moody Gallery: “For this exhibition, Drake continues to explore the themes of humanity and the complexities surrounding the borders between chaos, desperation, and forgiveness. A monumental twelve by twenty-four foot charcoal drawing mounted on canvas is featured. Working drawings and sketches will also be on view.”

2. Black Bodies, White Spaces: Invisibility & Hypervisibility

Dallas Art Fair Projects

October 9 – January 27, 2022

From the Green Family Art Foundation

“The Green Family Art Foundation is pleased to announce its inaugural exhibition Black Bodies, White Spaces: Invisibility & Hypervisibility, an exhibition curated by London-based curator Aindrea Emelife.

Inspired in part by the pivotal 20th century text Black Skin, White Masks by French philosopher Frantz Fanon, this exhibition explores how artists have critiqued, navigated, and engaged with the complexity of constructed and produced Blackness.

The work in this show depicts a legacy of artists who have expanded the artistic language and public understanding of the role and function of ‘Black art.'”

3. Molly Zuckerman-Hartung: Comic Relief

Blaffer Art Museum (Houston)

October 31 – March 13, 2022

From the Blaffer Art Museum:

“Comic Relief is the first major museum survey devoted to the iconoclastic American artist, writer, and educator Molly Zuckerman-Hartung (b. 1975). Featuring over 100 artworks made across the past 20 years, this exhibition celebrates multiple dimensions of Zuckerman-Hartung’s punk-influenced aesthetic — tracing an expansive practice that spans assemblage, paintings and sculptures, drawings and prints, photographs, writing, and performance.”

4. Welcome

B-Space Art House (New Braunfels)

September 25 – November 6, 2021

From B-Space Art House:

“Welcome, B-Apace Art House’s inaugural exhibit, will highlight the works of thirteen compelling contemporary artists including Lane Banks, Veronica Ceci & Hunter LV Elliott, Andrew Decaen, Abigail Edwards, Brent Fogt, Maria Haag, Megan Hildebrandt, Theresa Newsome, Ken O’Toole, Nathan Porterfield, Madelline Vicencio, and Michael Villareal.

This show displays a range of approaches tied together through a loosely modern and fresh aesthetic. A common thread is an experimental yet particular and refined attitude towards the various mediums exhibited. A prevalent theme is the transformation of everyday materials, objects and forms, while some works translate ideas with abstract composition and surface as the driving element.”

5. As, Not For: Dethroning Our Absolutes + As, Not For: Juntos Desmantelando

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Downtown

November 5 – 18, 2021

From Texas A&M-Corpus Christi:

“Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s (TAMUCC) department of Graphic Design presents the exhibition, As, Not For: Dethroning Our Absolutes, an incomplete historical survey of work created by African American graphic designers over the last century. In collaboration with curator Jerome Harris, As, Not For: Juntos Desmantelando is a new companion exhibition that highlights the missing Latinx experiences and influence throughout graphic design history based on the research by TAMUCC graphic design students.

Both exhibitions will be simultaneously installed on the exterior of the Downtown TAMUCC Building at 401 Lomax St, Corpus Christi, Texas from November 5 to 18, 2021. The TAMUCC edition of As, Not For is organized by Assistant Professor of Art, Joshua Duttweiler.”