Fresh Arts Residency Application Open; Comes with $2,500 Honorarium

Fresh Arts, a Houston organization dedicated to helping artists develop their careers and advance their practices, has announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2022 Space Taking Artist Residency.

The program, which is open to Houston-based individuals, is seeking proposals from “artists, creatives, collectives and curators for public programs and exhibitions.” Along with awarding two projects eight weeks each of residency time in a 1,800 square-foot space at Sawyer Yards (a studio complex in Arts District Houston), the program provides the projects “a $2,500 honorarium to offset production costs,” along with other marketing and project support.

This is the second year of the program: the 2021 Space Taking Artist Residency, which had 77 submissions from Houston-area creatives, featured projects by Koomah, who created an video arcade-inspired immersive art experience; by Y.E. Torres, who create a site-specific performance installation; and by Stacey Allen, who created work combining photography, dance, and literature.

Applications for the 2022 program are due by November 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM. See below for the full call, via Fresh Arts.

CALL FOR 2022 RESIDENCY PROPOSALS:

Application deadline: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 11:59PM

Artist Notification: Friday, December 10 by 5PM

Who should apply

Curators, creatives, artist teams or collectives of all disciplines (visual art of any kind, dance, performance, literary or multi-disciplinary) living and working in the Greater Houston Metro area. Proposed residency activities may include but are not limited to:

—dance or theater presentations or performances,

—immersive art experiences,

—film/media screenings,

—exhibitions/group showcases,

—readings, artist talks or lectures,

—workshops, etc.

Selections Criteria

We are primarily seeking proposals that reflect Houston’s diversity and feature underrepresented artists/creatives (from any discipline or background), foster creative experimentation and collaboration, and provide income generating opportunities for participating artists.

Additionally, Fresh Arts is looking for residency proposals that best:

—activate the gallery space in a multidisciplinary showcase,

—create income/revenue generating opportunities for participating artists (through art sales, ticketed events, etc.),

—consider the public-facing nature of the residency,

—provide virtual experiences (live streamed or recorded talks, performances, etc.) to complement the gallery showcase or in person activities.

—leverage Second Saturday Open Studios at Sawyer Yards* to seek a new public audience.