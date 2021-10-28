Five-Minute Tours: Danny Simmons and TAFA at the Houston Museum of African American Culture

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Abstract Explosion: The Art of Danny Simmons and TAFA, curated by John Guess, Jr. at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Dates: October 1- December 17, 2021.

From the museum:

“The Art of Danny Simmons and TAFA includes a collection of works by Danny Simmons made during the 2020 pandemic. These newer works chart his practice during stay-at-home orders, when he threw himself fully into his studio practice to create beauty and hope during these continuing uncertain times. He has previously described his work as ‘neo-African abstract expressionism,’ and a lot of the art in the exhibition has African influences.

TAFA reflects an external world that includes music, socio-political issues, and sports themes. His sport art is contemporary, powerful, and unique, marked by the visual characteristics and themes that he has become identified with as an artist: joy in movement and life energy, spiritual awareness, celebration of striving for excellence, diversity with harmony.”