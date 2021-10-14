Rockport Film Festival Returns Nov. 11-14

The Rockport Film Festival, an annual event on the Texas coast, showcases U.S. and foreign films, and will return for the event’s 15th year November 11-14. Of the more than 40 independent films on view this year, 16 are from Texas filmmakers. All screenings will take place at Movies Inc. Aransas in Aransas Pass, Texas, allowing patrons “to enjoy films rarely seen elsewhere without having to wait in long lines or navigate multiple theater venues.” The festival is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockport and Rockport Center for the Arts.

This year’s categories are documentary feature, narrative feature, documentary short, narrative short, animated short, student film, and music video. The festival kicks off at 6 PM on Thursday, Nov. 11, with the Red Carpet Event at Rancho Tiki, a private residence on Copano Bay (space is limited to 200 guests). At 7:30, a full-length film, Open Field, will be screened. Open Field features legends of women’s tackle football. The festival continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with film screenings at Movies Inc. Aransas. Other free events include an art crawl downtown on Friday, a panel discussion and reception with filmmakers at Fulton Mansion on Saturday, and an awards ceremony following the final films blocks on Sunday.

“We are ready to once again come together and experience the art of cinema here in Rockport,” says Elena Rodriguez, Managing Director for the Rockport Film Festival. “This event has become a favorite among locals and visitors. We are pleased to be showcasing the work of many independent filmmakers. With more than 40 entries in seven categories already scheduled, it’s one of the larger events we’ve hosted and we’re looking forward to sharing all this creativity with attendees.”

Last year, Glasstire’s Social Media and Events Editor William Sarradet attended the 2020 Rockport Film Festival. Here are Part 1 and Part 2 of his reflections on the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, please go here.

****

Endorsed by the Texas Film Commission, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the City of Rockport, the Festival is an annual cinematic event that has drawn as many as 1,600 attendees including filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the state and beyond. The Rockport Film Festival provides funding to many free and low-cost programs of the Rotary Club and Rockport Center for the Arts, including humanitarian aid, youth education and scholarships, as well as free and low-cost Arts and cultural programming.