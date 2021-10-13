KERA and the Kimbell Present the Virtual Discussion “Fort Worth, Follow Me: The City’s Cultural Influencers”

by Glasstire October 13, 2021
State of the Arts on November 11

State of the Arts Fort Worth, produced by KERA’s Art&Seek and the Kimbell Art Museum, identifies trends and issues affecting North Texas arts organizations, and brings artists, experts, and arts leaders together for one-hour conversations. On Thursday, November 11, Art&Seek and the Kimbell Art Museum present “Fort Worth, Follow Me: The City’s Cultural Influencers,” a live online State of the Arts discussion.

The participants in this discussion include: Tony Green of “Hello, I’m Tony Green”; contemporary sculptor and painter Nancy Lamb; Jonathan Morris, owner of Hotel Dryce and host of the Magnolia Network’s Self Employed; fashion artist Sunflowerman, and moderator Miguel Perez, arts reporter and producer for Art&Seek.

This event is free and begins at noon. Bookmark this link to attend the conversation.

