Zine Fest Houston is Back and In-Person, and Features Artist Traci Lavois Thiebaud: Nov. 13

Zine Fest Houston (ZFH) 2021 welcomes you back to its in-person (but outdoors) zine festival! The free-to-the-public event will take place November 13 from 12-6 PM, with the location yet to be determined. ZFH 2021’s theme is “Homecoming,” and participants are invited to “break out your paper mums and party outfits!” This year’s featured artist is Houston-based Traci Lavois Thiebaud, a poetry and performance artist with projects like Cell Lust | a body, a collaboration with Emilý Æyer at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Glasstire contributor Betsy Huete on the pair’s performance at Private Eye Gallery in 2018:

“It was one of those soulless, sweltering summer nights in Houston — the kind where all the art assumes that the people who take it seriously have left town, relegating those of us who are left to the most cynically commodified crap. After attending opening after opening after opening of said crap, a friend and I finally landed at an event that looked more like a parody of goth than an art opening. We were skeptical, but I’m glad we stuck it out. Emilý Æyer and Traci Lavois Thiebaud’s performance — haunting, bombastic, crystalline, confrontational, sexy, queer, intertwined, and broken — was tender and intimate and strange. Any Shitty Sedan saved me that night.”

ZFH organizers state that due to limited space and high demand, they will only consider exhibitors whose zines make up 50% of their stock. They will also prioritize first-time exhibitors. As a courtesy, ZFH is collecting table fees after considering applications. For more information and to apply, please visit here. For questions, please contact [email protected].