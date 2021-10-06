Dr. Mark A. Roglán, Director of SMU’s Meadows Museum, Dies at 50

Dr. Mark A. Roglán, the Director of the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, has died at age 50 of cancer, as announced by the Meadows yesterday. This year marked Dr. Roglán’s 20th anniversary with the Meadows, which leads the nation in the exhibition, research and education in the arts and culture of Spain.

A native of Madrid, Dr. Roglán, an expert on 19th-century Spanish art, came from the Prado in Spain to the Meadows in 2001; he joined the Meadows as interim curator and adjunct assistant professor of art history, and by 2006 was the Museum’s Director. Via the Meadows: “Under his leadership the museum tripled attendance; developed a major program of international exhibitions; created meaningful fellowships; produced insightful publications; constructed a new sculpture garden and outdoor spaces; made major acquisitions nearly doubling the collection; developed engaging and accessible educational programs; established strategic alliances with major museums worldwide; and raised millions of dollars in funding, most recently gifts totaling $6 million to establish a research institute.”

Dr. Roglán organized major acquisitions for the Meadows, including works by Miquel Barceló, Goya, and Raimundo de Madrazo y Garreta, and in 2015 he oversaw the Museum’s 50th anniversary with major exhibitions that brought significant Spanish artworks to the U.S. for the first time (much of the work had never traveled), including Treasures From the House of Alba and U.S. exhibition of paintings from the collection of Juan Abelló.

Via the Meadows:

“Dr. Roglán is preceded in death by his father earlier this year. He is survived by his wife and their four children, a brother in Atlanta, and his mother in Madrid. Plans for a memorial service are pending at this time; contributions in his memory can be made to either the Meadows Museum Art Acquisitions Fund (P.O. Box 750357, Dallas, TX 75275-0357) or UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center (P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888).”