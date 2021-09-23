BLM Exhibition and Graffiti Photo Book Open Call: Deadline Oct. 15

The Longview Museum of Fine Arts (LMFA) has opened an international open call for entries of photography featuring graffiti from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The project will culminate in a book as well as an exhibition at the LMFA in Longview, Texas. Artists are encouraged to submit photos that capture “a moment in history, a moment when Americans protested across America against injustice. These murals and graffiti feature artist’s hopes, frustrations, and sadness over the state of race relations and the lack of respect and kindness given to fellow human beings.”

The exhibition and book are organized by photographer Tammy Cromer and jurored by Chris Johnson and Letitia Huckaby. In their application, due October 15th, 2021, artists should include photos that are for sale, their copyright, and the name of the graffiti artists (if available). Exhibition prizes of $500, $250, and $150 will be awarded. For more information and to apply, please visit here.

Via the announcement:

Juror Chris Johnson is the creator of the Question Bridge project and co-Director of ‘Question Bridge: Black Males,’ Winner of the 2015 ICP Infinity Award. As co-producer of performance works with Suzanne Lacy, he has received awards and grants from The Rockefeller Foundation Walter and Elise Haas; LEF Foundation, The San Francisco Foundation, Tamarack Foundation, McKesson Foundation; work in the collection of Smithsonian Institution, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Oakland Museum, Center for Creative Photography.

Juror Letitia Huckaby has exhibited as an emerging artist at Phillips New York, the Tyler Museum of Art, The Studio School of Harlem, the Camden Palace Hotel in Cork City, Ireland, and the Texas Biennial at Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum. Her work is included in several prestigious collections; the Library of Congress, the McNay Art Museum, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, and the Samella Lewis Contemporary Art Collection at Scripps College in Claremont, California. Huckaby was a featured artist in ‘MAP2020: The Further We Roll, The More We Gain’ at the Amon Carter Museum and ‘State of the Art 2020’ at The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museum; both opened in the spring of 2020. She was the Fall 2020 Artist in Residence at ArtPace, San Antonio.

Organizer Tammy Cromer is a native of Longview, Texas. In 2006, University of North Texas Press published her first book, ‘Fruit of the Orchard/Environmental Justice in East Texas.’ The publication addressed the sociological consequences of economic change and examined the long-term effects of modern technology on the human condition. This project succeeded in documenting the negligent environmental polluting of a primarily African American community’s air suppy by a corporation. With Phyllis Glazer’s activism, monetary support, and Cromer’s photographs, the facility shut down in two short years. Cromer states, “The BLM Graffiti Art grabbed my attention as I rode my bike through Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas… I wanted to do something to immortalize this art and this time. I believe a photographic record complied in book format to document this history and art will be a powerful witness.”

