This and That: Justin Bieber and Katherine Bernhardt

by Brandon Zech September 21, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Cool cats

Painting by musician Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, Cool Cat, 2021, Limited Edition Print.

Above: A print from Justin Bieber’s upcoming art exhibition at Gablowsian Gallery NYC. (Yes, that Justin Bieber.) According to the gallery’s press release, “Even though they are steam of conscious works, they hold tight to a formal training and art historical framework. While many will try to pinpoint a source/origin artist to reference, these works are truly individual and are distinctively profound. This is not to be missed.”

painting by artist Katherine Bernhardt

Katherine Bernhardt, Pink Panther + a Cigarette, 2016, Acrylic and spray paint on canvas. Courtesy of the Artist, CANADA, New York, Carl Freedman Gallery, London, and Xavier
Hufkens, Brussels

Above: A painting by Katherine Bernhardt. Bernhardt had a 2017 show at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

0 comment

You may also like

Pervy Nude Statue! Wholesome Teen Stars! Creepy Dallas...

August 29, 2011

Top Five: May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017

Katherine Bernhardt at the Modern Art Museum of...

May 22, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: