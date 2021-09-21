This and That: Justin Bieber and Katherine Bernhardt

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Cool cats

Above: A print from Justin Bieber’s upcoming art exhibition at Gablowsian Gallery NYC. (Yes, that Justin Bieber.) According to the gallery’s press release, “Even though they are steam of conscious works, they hold tight to a formal training and art historical framework. While many will try to pinpoint a source/origin artist to reference, these works are truly individual and are distinctively profound. This is not to be missed.”

Above: A painting by Katherine Bernhardt. Bernhardt had a 2017 show at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan