Houston: Call for Proposals for Art Showcase Windows for the “Ion District”

Houston: The Ion and Rice Management Company has opened installation proposals from artists or artist teams for two showcase display windows located at The Ion, the newly renovated historic Sears building in Midtown Houston. Two artists/teams will be selected to create site-specific installations at each of the showcase windows to be shown in six-month rotations.

The “Ion District” is located over 16 acres in Midtown Houston. At the center of the district is The Ion, a 266,000-square foot structure. The showcase window art installations will be the first public art projects executed within The Ion District.

Via the announcement:

“Interdisciplinary teams, innovative partnerships, new media, digital art and interactive installation concepts are all encouraged and welcome. Each art installation must be site-specific and created for the context of The Ion District. Power and lighting are available in the displays.” States artistic consultant Piper Faust: “As a nexus for creativity of many different kinds, The Ion welcomes Houston’s talented artists to tap into their unique skill sets and diverse backgrounds to submit inventive proposals that will ultimately comprise two different art installations. Each installation will contribute to Houston’s innovation ecosystem by inspiring the growing community of creators who will see the building’s display windows on a daily basis.”

Proposals are due by October 1, 2021 by 5 PM

Artwork Commission Budget: $20,000 per commission (2 total awarded).

Location: The Ion, 4201 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004

Eligibility: Open to artists or artist teams residing in the Greater Houston Area.

Apply: http://www.publicartist.org