Rockport Center for the Arts Acquires Two Sculptures

by Glasstire September 14, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), an art space located in the coastal town of Rockport, Texas, has announced that it has recently acquired two new sculptures.

Kent Ullberg Merry Time Romance

Kent Ullberg’s “Merry Time Romance”

The first piece, which the organization announced back in mid-August, is a sculpture of a pair of seahorses by Padre Island-based artist Kent Ullberg. Monumental in size, the eight-foot bronze sculpture comes to the RCA through an anonymous donor, and will be displayed in the forthcoming 16,000-square-foot outdoor sculpture garden of the organization’s new building. The piece, titled Merry Time Romance, is Ullberg’s third sculpture in the RCA’s collection — his other two works include Preening Heron, a five-foot tall abstract sculpture of a bird, and Rites of Spring, a thirteen-foot piece depicting of two whooping cranes.

At the beginning of September, the RCA also announced that it has acquired a new sculptural work by Colorado-based artist Kathy Wardle. This piece also comes to the organization through an anonymous donor, and will be displayed near the RCA’s new campus. Titled Beach Day, the bronze sculpture was “conceptualized by the donor, the artist, and RCA with Rockport in mind,” and depicts a family of five walking toward Rockport’s beach.

The organization’s acquisition and commission of this piece has been in process since 2019, when the RCA approached six artists to present concepts for a sculpture. Wardle’s piece ultimately won out. Luis Purón, the RCA’s Executive Director, noted that her sculpture “surfaced as the strongest candidate because the concept was specifically tied to our community.” Wardle is casting the piece with the goal of having it completed by December 2021.

Currently, the RCA’s public art collection numbers 17 pieces. Some of these works will find their home around the organization’s $8.7 million campus project, which is underway and slated for completion in August 2022.

0 comment

You may also like

Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores, 2017

December 9, 2017

Meadows Awards $100,000 Grant to Rockport Center for...

May 22, 2019

Plein Air in South TX: Painting Seascapes or...

May 10, 2018

Rockport Center for the Arts Receives $500K Rebuilding...

March 1, 2018

Rockport Center For The Arts Launches 2021 Spring...

April 13, 2021

Ceramicists Invade Rockport for the 16th Annual Clay...

February 9, 2018

The Rockport Art Festival Continues

July 5, 2018

Rockport Center for the Arts Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony...

February 20, 2021

[Sponsored] Gaye Lynn and Michael Hodgson at Rockport...

January 29, 2020

Festive Films on the Texas Coast: The 14th...

November 21, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: