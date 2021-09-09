Houston’s Lawndale Announces Anna Walker as Its New Executive Director

Lawndale, the acclaimed Houston-based contemporary art center, has announced its new Executive Director, Anna Walker. With a decade-long relationship with the Houston community under her belt, Walker previously served as the Assistant Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft, and Design at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH). Prior to her time at MFAH, Walker was the Curator at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC). She holds a BA in Art from Otterbein University in Ohio with a focus on ceramics and printmaking, as well as an MA in Arts Administration from Indiana University.

Walker follows departing Executive Director, Stephanie Mitchell.

Walker states of her new position:

“Lawndale is a critical connector and incubator for the arts in Houston, and I am thrilled to be joining its team. I’ve long been impressed with Lawndale’s risk taking, which I’m looking forward to continuing. I am especially excited to be returning to an artist-centered practice in the city I love, where I can work as a collaborator, connecting artists and Houston communities more broadly. It’s a very special thing to join an organization with a strong board and a solid team in place, and I look forward to the things we are going to build together.”

Alongside the newly promoted Assistant Director Emily Fens, Walker will work to keep Lawndale thriving after a challenging 18 months. You can meet Walker in person at the opening of Lawndale’s fall exhibitions on Friday, September 17th from 6-8 PM. The fall exhibition reception includes: David McGee’s The Sankofa Project, Emily Peacock’s die laughing, and Bria Lauren’s Gold Was Made Fa’ Her.

