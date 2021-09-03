Caleb Bell Visits the Texas Biennial for a Glasstire IG Takeover

On September 3rd and 4th, curator Caleb Bell will take over Glasstire’s Instagram. For the takeover, Bell — who is a sometimes Glasstire contributor and is best known for his work curating exhibitions at the Tyler Museum of Art in Tyler, Texas — will be visiting the four San Antonio sites of this year’s Texas Biennial, which opened on September 1st.

On Saturday the 3rd, Bell will visit the Biennial shows at the San Antonio Museum of Art and Artpace; and on Sunday, he will view and post about the exhibitions at the McNay Art Museum and Ruby City. In addition to posting installation views and single works that are a part of the Biennial, Bell will share insights about the exhibiting artists. He may even post art he sees while out and about in San Antonio.

You can keep an eye out for Bell’s takeover by following Glasstire on Instagram. Much of Bell’s tour will be on Glasstire’s Instagram stories.

The Texas Biennial is organized by Big Medium and curated by Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza. The shows will be on view through December 2021 or January 2022, depending on the venue. In addition to the four exhibition venues in San Antonio, the Biennial has partnered with FotoFest in Houston for a curatorial collaboration. This show, In Place of an Index, is organized by the Biennial’s curators in collaboration with FotoFest’s Max Fields, and is on view September 2 – November 13, 2021.