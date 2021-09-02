Livestream In Progress: Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped”

Despite multiple delays, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, originally slated for April 2020, is finally underway. The temporary artwork will be on view for 16 days in Paris from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Arc will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of silvery-blue recyclable polypropylene fabric, and 3,000 meters of rope. The installation of the project began in mid-July, with the fabric and rope scheduled to be installed September 12 to 17.

To follow along with the progress, a livestream of the installation can be viewed here.

This artwork marks the first large-scale project since Christo’s death in May 2020.

Via the artists’ website: “Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. Per Christo’s wishes, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped will be realized by his team.”

L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped will be the second large-scale project by the legendary artistic duo executed in Paris. (In 1985, they wrapped the Pont Neuf in a sandstone-colored fabric for 14 days.) It joins their long list of notable projects, which includes The Floating Piers (2016), The Gates (2005), Wrapped Reichstag (1995), and Valley Curtain (1972), among others.

As with all of Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s works, L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped will be free to view. Also: it received no public funding and was paid for through the sale of art.

For more information about the project, please go here.