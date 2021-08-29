Art Dirt: Time & Our Changing Perceptions About Art

by Glasstire August 29, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Tehching Hsieh's Time Clock performance art piece

Tehching Hsieh, Time Clock Piece (One Year Performance 1980–1981)

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the effects that time has on our likes, dislikes, and perceptions about art.

“The art that makes you uncomfortable, or that you don’t understand or that you’ve been dismissive of — that’s the stuff that can ultimately sneak up on you and become what you value the most.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: The Intersection of Art and Conspiracy...

May 10, 2020

Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center,...

March 12, 2017

Art Dirt: The Weirdest Things About the Art...

July 19, 2020

Art Dirt: What’s Going On With Hunter Biden’s...

July 18, 2021

Art Dirt: The Death of Art Fairs

September 13, 2020

Art Dirt: Radical Transparency & the Arts Salary...

June 9, 2019

Art Dirt: Are Art Megahits Worth It?

November 10, 2019

Art Dirt: Wrapping Up Pride With Recommendations; Art...

July 4, 2021

Art Dirt: What is the Future of Art?

April 12, 2020

Art Dirt: The Mural Boom in Texas

March 27, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: