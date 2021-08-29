Art Dirt: Time & Our Changing Perceptions About Art

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the effects that time has on our likes, dislikes, and perceptions about art.

“The art that makes you uncomfortable, or that you don’t understand or that you’ve been dismissive of — that’s the stuff that can ultimately sneak up on you and become what you value the most.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.