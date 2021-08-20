The Case for Artist Residencies

Imagine you suddenly had a chunk of free time with no responsibilities. What would you finally have the chance to do?

In this podcast, artist Joey Fauerso and writer Rainey Knudson discuss the benefits of artist residencies, including getting past imposter syndrome and finding the path. Both attended the Ucross residency near Sheridan, WY, and both were transformed by the experience.

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Useful links:

Ucross Foundation (Deadline Sept. 1): https://www.ucrossfoundation.org/

Artpace (Open call for TX Artists Deadline Sept. 30): https://artpace.org/

Alliance of Artist Communities: https://artistcommunities.org/

ResArtis: https://resartis.org/

New York Foundation for the Arts: https://www.nyfa.org/