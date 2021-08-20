The Case for Artist Residencies

by Rainey Knudson August 20, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Imagine you suddenly had a chunk of free time with no responsibilities. What would you finally have the chance to do?

In this podcast, artist Joey Fauerso and writer Rainey Knudson discuss the benefits of artist residencies, including getting past imposter syndrome and finding the path. Both attended the Ucross residency near Sheridan, WY, and both were transformed by the experience.

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

Useful links:

Ucross Foundation (Deadline Sept. 1): https://www.ucrossfoundation.org/

Artpace (Open call for TX Artists Deadline Sept. 30): https://artpace.org/

Alliance of Artist Communities: https://artistcommunities.org/

ResArtis: https://resartis.org/

New York Foundation for the Arts: https://www.nyfa.org/

0 comment

You may also like

CS/SC: Uncanny Parallels in Sculpture Raise Eyebrows

January 25, 2013

Arts Editor Polly Koch, 1952-2017

December 4, 2017

Houston to San Antonio

December 9, 2012

Artpace Announces a Power Trio of Artists-in-Residence

February 3, 2016

My Glasstire Writing Residency at Artpace San Antonio:...

January 11, 2021

“Mimi Kato: One Ordinary Day of an Ordinary...

September 26, 2012

Pace Foundation Names New Director

June 12, 2013

Artpace Spring Artist-in-Residence Exhibition

April 3, 2017

Top Five: June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Artpace’s new old blog, APB, or the Art...

August 14, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: