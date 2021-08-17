Art League Houston Seeks Director of Exhibitions & Curatorial Projects

Art League Houston (ALH) is hiring! The non-profit seeks a Director of Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects, which is a full-time and salaried position.

The position will work closely with ALH Executive Director Jennie Ash and other department coordinators, and the ideal candidate “must have significant installation and exhibition management experience, be highly organized, have excellent communication skills, professional, pleasant, proactive, an outstanding problem solver, and have the energy and ability to balance multiple tasks.”

More about the position via ALH:

“This position is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the exhibition process, including installation, exhibition management, curatorial organization, and administrative aspects of exhibitions at ALH … this position also oversees all aspects of ALH’s public art project endeavors… . An essential function of [this] work is to facilitate the exhibition planning and implementation process for all exhibition installations, while also ensuring that numerous day-to-day details are taken care of, often handling multiple installations, exhibitions, and projects at once.”

To apply, please submit a cover letter with your earliest and preferred start date, along with a resume/CV with three references (Word or PDF format), and two writing samples via email only to: [email protected] For more on the job position, please go here.

ALH requests that there are no drop- ins or phone calls, please.

****

Art League Houston is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) that values workplace diversity. Art League Houston does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, age, gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion, ancestry, disability, marital or partnership status, or veteran status. Founded in 1948, Art League Houston has radically evolved beyond the parameters of traditional art leagues. While keeping the core of the art league model – a robust membership deeply committed to the value of visual art in contemporary life – Art League Houston embraces contemporary approaches to curatorial programming, community-building, art education, and outreach to under resourced communities. The mission of Art League Houston is to connect the community through diverse, dynamic, and creative experiences that bring people together to see, make, and talk about contemporary visual art.