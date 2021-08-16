Question: Who Is Your Favorite Artist?

by Brandon Zech August 16, 2021
While making an account for a (corporate) website recently, I came across an oddly specific security question and its even more oddly specific answer choices.

Who is your favorite artist security question

(Click to enlarge)

Did your favorite make the cut?

Lenny August 17, 2021 - 11:20

Nope. I don’t see Kelly O’Connor. #Unsubscribe

Beth August 17, 2021 - 14:05

No, and I would say they need to update their security question. 4 women, mostly white men.

David Baker August 17, 2021 - 15:46

If you follow the arts, it would be a difficult job remembering which one you had picked (if you had one). For the less informed it would be the handful of artists they had heard of, so the category would be more useful. What is your favorite ‘anything’? is a problematic security question to answer anyway.

carolyn August 18, 2021 - 13:39

Not sure whether to feel more reassured or more paranoid.

