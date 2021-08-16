Question: Who Is Your Favorite Artist?

While making an account for a (corporate) website recently, I came across an oddly specific security question and its even more oddly specific answer choices.
Did your favorite make the cut?
Nope. I don’t see Kelly O’Connor. #Unsubscribe
No, and I would say they need to update their security question. 4 women, mostly white men.
If you follow the arts, it would be a difficult job remembering which one you had picked (if you had one). For the less informed it would be the handful of artists they had heard of, so the category would be more useful. What is your favorite ‘anything’? is a problematic security question to answer anyway.
Not sure whether to feel more reassured or more paranoid.