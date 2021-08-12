Amon Carter Acquires More Than 240 Works From Collection of Finis Welch

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth has announced the acquisition of more than 240 photographs and works on paper from a bequest from the estate of Texas economist, entrepreneur, and collector Finis Welch, who died in 2020. The gift includes prints by Ansel Adams, Paul Outerbridge, Edward Steichen, Aaron Siskind, Alfred Stieglitz, Paul Strand, Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, William Eggleston, and Edward Weston, and works on paper by Sam Francis, Helen Frankenthaler, Lewis Rubenstein, Rufino Tamayo, and Robert Motherwell.

Says John Rohrbach, the Carter’s Senior Curator of Photographs: “Like most collectors, Finis acquired work that spoke to his personal interests and passions, from Depression-Era photography to works that displayed a photographer’s keen eye for life’s quotidian details. This led him to collect particular artists in depth, over time building a significant collection that includes both vintage masterpieces and works by leading contemporary photographers.”

States Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter: “This tremendous gift of photography and works on paper from Finis Welch adds significant depth to our collections, providing the Museum with its first works by several artists and expanded perspectives from familiar ones, which will allow us to tell a richer and more complete story of American photography and works on paper.”

A selection of these pieces will go on view early next year at the Carter in the exhibition Beauty and Life: The Finis Welch Collection, opening February 20, 2022.

For more, please go here.