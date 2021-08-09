This and That: Jeff Weiss and William Wegman

by Brandon Zech August 9, 2021
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Postcard paintings

An oil and postcard painting by William Wegman. Image: William Wegman and Sperone Westwater

Read more about William Wegman here.

Artist Jeff Weiss drawing

Jeff Weiss, Snow, Black and white photograph, pencil, pen and ink on paper, 1976. Photo: Jeff Weiss

Read Glasstire’s interview with Jeff Weiss here.

