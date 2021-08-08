Open Call for 7th Biennial Sculpture Competition in San Angelo: Deadline Aug. 13

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) is accepting submissions for the 7th Biennial Salmon Sculpture Competition in Memory of Pam Salmon, a juried exhibition of outdoor sculpture. Previously titled The Richard and Pam Salmon Sculpture Competition, the biennial exhibit organized by SAMFA hosts up to 12 large-scale sculptures in Sunken Garden Park in cooperation with the City of San Angelo Public Art Commission and the San Angelo City Government. The park includes flower displays, a walking and jogging track, and stonework features created by the WPA in the 1930s.

Artists working in all media suitable for long-term outdoor exposure are welcome to apply by August 13th, 2021. Work must be created in the past five years, and be suitable for all ages to view in a public space. Via SAMFA: “It is $20 to apply, with the following awards: First Prize, $2,000; 2nd Prize, $1,500; and 3rd Prize, $1,000. For display, slabs or flat surfaces will be provided. A one-time payment of up to $1000, depending on distance, will be awarded each accepted artist to help defray transportation costs.” The Director for Public Art, Texas Tech University System Emily Wilkinson, will serve as this year’s juror.

Several programs and social activities are planned in conjunction with the sculpture show. In addition to the Friday night opening gala at the park, there will be a sculpture symposium at Angelo State University: a panel discussion concerning issues faced by contemporary sculptors will be conducted by the Museum Director, the Juror, and the exhibiting sculptor. The symposium is on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 1:30 – 4:30 pm. For accepted artists, the weekend will begin on Thursday night with a pre-opening party. The Friday evening opening gala will be open to public and free of charge, with music and refreshments.

More about the late Pam Salmon (1946-2019):

“She graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1964 and went on to earn her Bachelors In Education and later a Masters in Education from Angelo State University. [Mrs. Salmon] taught Sophomore and Junior level English for over 30 years, almost all of those at Central High School. She was the first girls golf coach at Central for many years and was awarded “Teacher of the Year.” She retired in 1999 to travel and pursue other passions…She was an extraordinary artist, painting flowers, abstracts, and sights from her world travels. She shared her time and talent with various organizations including Hospice and the West Texas Rehab Center. Pam co-sponsored the Salmon Sculpture Competition for which she received a Special Merit Award from the Chamber in 2015 and appreciated art in many forms.”

For more, please go here. To apply, please go here.