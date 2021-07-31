On Screen/Off Screen: Kate Petley, Lorraine Tady, & Liz Trosper at Barry Whistler

by Tom Moody July 31, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Installation view of On Screen / Off Screen Contemporary Painting and Technology: Kate Petley, Lorraine Tady, & Liz Trosper. June 5 – July 31, 2021. Images via Barry Whistler Gallery, Dallas.

Nominally this is a show of abstract paintings, but the three artists — Kate Petley, Lorraine Tady, and Liz Trosper — seem to be striving to make non-abstractions and non-paintings. A stretched canvas is, of course, a convention, like a stage set. A hundred years ago it was seen as a window; increasingly it’s a metaphor for a screen because that’s what most people look at all day. In the show the artists silently debate, through their painted proxies, how much to reveal of the guts and wiring of this perceptual frame.

Lorraine Tady, Electromagnetic Field 2, 2020. UV ink on canvas. 60 x 72 inches.

For Lorraine Tady, the “screen” represents a snapshot of messy, convoluted, un-photographic processes. Tasty line quality, complex color, Cezanne-ian push and pull, and implied three-dimensional depth left over from the “window” era of painting still need to be present, even if there are no actual paint drips or signs of active layering or erasure on the surface. All that studio chaos remains essential, even if it’s ultimately flattened into a jet of ink uniformly sprayed onto a canvas.

Installation view of works by Liz Trosper

Liz Trosper doesn’t emphasize the artist-skilled hand but believes hand manipulation still plays a role in art. Hers “perform,” like a puppeteer’s, moving ropes of brightly colored extruded acrylic around on a flatbed scanner. The movements, slow or jerky, confuse the scanner, creating accidental patterns and moires similar to analog TV static. This allows the machine itself to “perform,” with random gesture-like strokes that confuse and flatten the images of meandering tubes of color. As with Tady’s work, this activity reaches a final stage — a photographic rendering printed on canvas — without any further mark-making.

Kate Petley, Thrown Open, 2019. Archival print and acrylic on canvas. 72 x 76 inches.

For Kate Petley, some hint of physical paint must be present on the surface in order to pull the viewer’s eye into the frame, even if only, initially, to satisfy curiosity about what is actually brushed or sprayed or taped. Once lured, the attention remains fixed on the imagery and other puzzles emerge. For example: What are the shapes in her paintings, exactly? They appear to be elegantly folded corrugated cardboard, casting dark, photographic shadows. It’s not photography in the flat, scanner sense but is shot in a “tabletop studio” style, with tripod, camera, and lighting documenting temporarily set-up materials. Glimpses of the crumpled models are lost in seductive fields of pure color, which might be paint on the canvas, paint on the photographed object, or the reflection of colored gel lights hitting planar surfaces.

But printing processes and imaging technology have improved so much nowadays that the eye has great difficulty discerning what’s painted and what’s printed, which may be why the presence of paint is less of an issue for the other two artists. Petley’s photographs are digitized and printed on canvas but she stresses in her artist’s statement that the photos are “created in-camera, not in the computer” and that it’s “urgent” for her hand-painting to be present in the finished print (albeit subtly blended with the photography). Clearly she draws her personal ethical line at the completely printed painting and use of software interventions in the digital conversion from photo to canvas.

Lorraine Tady, From Overlook Mountain (OVS), 2020. UV ink on canvas. 40 x 35 inches.

But is old-school photography, with its rich textures and shadows and indexical relationship to the Real, automatically superior to sculptural maquettes imaged in the harsh light of a scanner bed? Is the play of incandescent light and shadows inherently more honest than virtual lighting and filter effects in Photoshop, which can be used to achieve similar ends?

Liz Trosper, Crawfish Trout and Eels, 2021. UV Ink on canvas. 74 x 102 inches.

Ultimately it’s a conversation and not a jury trial. All three artists are asking the kinds of questions everyone should be asking about our brave new Screen World. How much of the “media landscape” is manipulated? What are acceptable levels of manipulation? What is the role of aesthetics in modern life? Can visual seduction be good or must it always be challenged? Is photography truth? Can deep fakes be detected? Is the artist a shamanic figure attracting followers with overt physical talent, or a behind-the-scenes game player whose work must be decoded? It’s a lot to ask of one exhibition, but all that interrogation is there if you give it a hard look.

Through July 31 at Barry Whistler Gallery, Dallas.

Tom Moody is an artist who has been blogging since 2001. His website is https://tommoody.us

0 comment

You may also like

Dallas Art Fair Announces 2016 Exhibitors

February 28, 2016

John Pomara: The Machine Rages

December 11, 2020

Top Five: August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020

Eventual Centennials: June Exhibitions in Texas

June 19, 2021

Boom Town: A Recap

August 23, 2013

Top Five 9.10.2015

September 9, 2015

A Repeat Viewing? ‘Monumental I’ at Barry Whistler...

February 20, 2019

350 Words: “Terrell James: Citizen” at Barry Whistler...

October 6, 2011

The Early Bird Gets the Swag at East...

June 1, 2013

Top Five: September 13, 2018

September 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: