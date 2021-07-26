Marfa: Judd Foundation Resumes Public Guided Tours and Chinati Self-Guided Tours

The Judd Foundation in Marfa reopened on July 22 for public guided visits to La Mansana de Chinati/The Block, and it continues its self-guided tours of the works of Donald Judd. Glasstire took the self-guided route through the Chinati campus for the first time since the facilities were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Chinati offers the outdoor self-guided walking tour on Thursdays-Saturdays from 8:00-11:00 am. The guided tours of the work of Donald Judd can be booked Thursdays-Saturdays at 9:00 am and 10:00 am. The schedule of available online reservations are now open for August 2021, while September reservations will be taken beginning Saturday, August 14, at 12:00 pm CT. Guided visits to the studios will resume in the fall.

For more information please visit the Chinati Foundation website here.