Marfa: Judd Foundation Resumes Public Guided Tours and Chinati Self-Guided Tours

by Christopher Blay July 26, 2021
The Judd Foundation in Marfa reopened on July 22 for public guided visits to La Mansana de Chinati/The Block, and it continues its self-guided tours of the works of Donald Judd. Glasstire took the self-guided route through the Chinati campus for the first time since the facilities were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Monument to the Last Horse, 1991. Permanent collection, the Chinati Foundation, Marfa, Texas

Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen, Monument to the Last Horse, 1991. Permanent collection, the Chinati Foundation, Marfa, Texas.

 

Detail of artillary shed building housing Donald Judd's Donald Judd, 100 untitled works in mill aluminum, 1982-1986, self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation

Detail of artillary shed building housing Donald Judd’s 100 untitled works in mill aluminum, 1982-1986. Self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation.

 

Through-the-window-views from self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation

Through-the-window views from self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation.

Views from self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation

Views from self-guided walking tour, Chinati Foundation.

Chinati offers the outdoor self-guided walking tour on Thursdays-Saturdays from 8:00-11:00 am. The guided tours of the work of Donald Judd can be booked Thursdays-Saturdays at 9:00 am and 10:00 am. The schedule of available online reservations are now open for August 2021, while September reservations will be taken beginning  Saturday, August 14, at 12:00 pm CT. Guided visits to the studios will resume in the fall.

For more information please visit the Chinati Foundation website here.

 

