Common Field Support Grants Applications Open Through August 12

Common Field, a national network of independent visual arts organizations and organizers, will accept applications for the unrestricted Sustaining Futures Support Grants now through August 12th, 2021. The 60 awardees will each receive $250 in funds (to be used however they please), a one-year free membership to the Common Field Network, and free registration for the Convening, which is online for the second time. More about the 2021 Sustaining Futures Convening:

“In addition to virtual opening and closing social events, Sustaining Futures will feature a Partner-curated Marquee Project offering participants a material experience in the form of a curated welcome package arriving by mail. [Common Field’s] annual Convening Publication, including this package, will further explore our theme with voices from across our Network. Finally, our unrestricted Support Grant initiative will provide participants with financial support to offset costs associated with lost income, childcare, technology, and other barriers to virtual attendance, in addition to free Convening registration.”

In 2020, the Common Field Convening (which was set to take place physically in Houston) was redirected to virtual. Previous in-person Convening locations include Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, and New Orleans. The 2021 Convening will take place November 4-13, 2021. For information and to apply, click here. The only criteria are that the applicant plans on attending two days of the virtual event.

Common Field is a national network of independent visual arts organizations and organizers that connects, supports, and advocates for the artist-centered field. Founded in 2013 and launched in 2015, the Common Field network has 650+ members across the country. Programs include national convenings, grants, research, resources, forums, meet-ups and advocacy. Our vision is to increase understanding, involvement and knowledge of artists organizations and their value, and increase their capacity through national connectivity, dialog understanding and support.