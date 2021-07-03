Trending Texas Art Jobs This Week

We’ve combed through our classifieds section for the art Jobs that are trending right now. Houston art jobs top the list with two from Asia Society Texas Center, six positions from the Houston Symphony, and three listings from the Houston Grand Opera. The Cedars Union in Dallas has two openings, and there are three job opportunities from ANR Transport, an art handling company. Two other art handler jobs round up a list of trending art jobs in Texas this week.

Below is a list of the trending employment opportunities for artists from our classifieds section. For a complete list of openings in Texas and beyond, please visit our Job Listings section of classified ads here.

Houston

Asia Society Texas Center

1. Director of Operations

“The Director of Operations is responsible for developing and implementing plans, schedules, and operational and facility upkeep policies. The Director has primary responsibility for internal operations and operations staff oversight (4 or more direct reports). General responsibility includes identifying the organization’s future operational needs and developing and managing the operational budget and staffing structure. Specific duties include spearheading the Facilities and Operations Committee, developing and managing Capital Expenses budget, schedules and proposals for production needs (A/V), oversight of IT and telecommunications systems, as well as café operations.”

2. Director of Performing Arts and Culture

“Position Overview: Asia Society is seeking a Director of Performing Arts and Culture to join our dynamic program team. The director oversees a calendar of approximately 25-30 programs per year and works in collaboration with other departments and outside community partners to deliver high quality, diverse, and well attended programing reflective of our mission.”

Houston Symphony

1. Assistant Librarian

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Assistant Librarian. For more information and to apply, please click here.

2. Junior Graphic Designer

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Junior Graphic Designer. For more information and to apply, please click here.

3. Chorus Manager – Part Time

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the Part-time position of Chorus Manager. For more information and to apply, click here.

4. Digital Marketing Coordinator

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Digital Marketing Coordinator. For more information and to apply, please click here.

5. Associate Director of Digital Concert Production

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Associate Director of Digital Concert Production. For more information and to apply, please click here.

6. Development Officer, Mid-Level Giving

The Houston Symphony is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Development Officer, Mid-Level Giving. For more information and to apply, click here.

Houston Grand Opera

1. Editorial Manager

“Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief, the Editorial Manager is responsible for the content creation and editing for Houston Grand Opera. With the Editor-in-Chief, the Editorial Manager splits their time between the Marketing/Communications and Development teams, which together operate as HGO’s Department of Advancement. The Editorial Manager handles the management and execution, in collaboration with the Editor-in-Chief, of four to five annual issues of Opera Cues, HGO’s self-published magazine/program book from concept, content creation, and completion. Additionally, the Editorial Manager oversees and contributes to writing, editing, and production of the Company’s other publications including but not limited to four to six additional program books, four donor newsletters (Opera UNLEASHED) as well as digital copy, marketing and fundraising collateral, and press materials. The Editorial Manager is responsible for content creation and proofing for all marketing efforts including, direct mail, email marketing, website copy, etc. The Editorial Manager assists in the content creation and research of development grants, proposals, reports, and other initiatives as needed, including drafting donor-centric communications for Company leadership, letters of support, fundraising letters, and reports on Company activities. The Editorial Manager works closely with multiple departments including artistic, HGOco, HGO Studio, etc. and serves as a resource for writing and editing.”

2. Digital Content Coordinator

“The Digital Content Coordinator plays an instrumental role in strategizing, creating, executing, and

maintaining up-to date messaging and external communication through the Houston Grand Opera social media channels

and website. Working closely with the Creative Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, and Videographer this position is

the central source and voice of all social content with the goal of driving brand awareness and positive audience

engagement. In addition to managing the social media platforms, the Digital Content Coordinator will support the

execution and creation of video projects including, but not limited to, onsite support, video editing, ideation, filming,

etc.”

Dallas

The Cedars Union

1. Woodshop Fellow

“The CU is looking for a Woodshop Fellow to assist in overseeing The CU’s Wood Shop activities, cleanliness, and member safety compliance. The Fellow should have a thorough understanding of the shop rules, and while working will consistently communicate these policies to CU members using the space. Duties also include teaching monthly orientation and regular member workshops, assisting other members with projects as needed, and helping CU members improve their overall knowledge of the tools. This position requires 8-10 hours a week and must be able to work on Saturdays.”

2. Part-time Marketing and Programs Assistant

“The Cedars Union is looking for a part-time Marketing and Programs Assistant. From website entry and social media, to overseeing public art workshops, the Marketing and Programs Assistant will support the Marketing & Programs Manager with a wide range of administrative and program tasks. The position will require between 12 and 20 hours a week, depending on the programming schedule, starting in August.”

3. Temporary Administrative Assistant

“The Cedars Union is looking for a Temporary Administrative Assistant. The position will assist the Managing Director and the rest of the team with a variety of administrative and operational tasks with hours ranging between 12-15 hours per week starting in September. The position begins in training with the Managing Director, who will be on Maternity Leave for 2 months in the fall.”

Houston/New York/Los Angeles

ANR Transport Fine Art Services

New York

1. Drivers/Art Handlers/Installers

“We are looking for motivated individuals with experience in handling, packing and crating of valuable 2-D and 3-D objects for both transit and storage. Experience in packing and installations of all kinds. Ability to complete Bills of Laden’s, condition reports, and labelling. We are looking for Class C drivers with a valid medical card for Texas Shuttles and tri-state shuttles. We are also looking for class B CDL and Class A CDL drivers with valid medical card for National Shuttles.

“You must have a clean driving record, be at least 21 years old for instate and 23 years old for out of state. You must possess a valid medical card, valid driver license, ability to lift up to 80 pounds and ability to use ELD’s. You must be a Team Member and able to think quick.”

Houston

2. Experienced Art Handlers/Drivers

You must have a clean driving record, be at least 21 years old for instate and 23 years old for out of state. You must possess a valid medical card, valid driver license, ability to lift up to 80 pounds and ability to use ELD’s. You must be a Team Member and able to think quick.”

Los Angeles

3. Drivers/Art Handlers/Installers

” We are looking for full time and part time Art Handlers that appreciate art and can provide outstanding customer service to our clients. You must have a clean driving record, be at least 21 years old for instate and 23 years old for out of state. You must possess a valid medical card, valid driver license, ability to lift up to 80 pounds and ability to use ELD’s. You must be a Team Member and able to think quick.”