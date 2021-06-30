Lawndale Art Center and Houston Botanic Garden Join to Announce Open Call

Lawndale, the Houston multidisciplinary art center, has joined in collaboration with the Houston Botanic Garden to create an open call for outdoor works. The by-invitation installation of works in the garden, “the city’s living museum for plants, featuring a collection of tropical, sub-tropical, and arid species from around the globe,” will coincide with the Garden’s celebration of the anniversary of its opening in early September, 2021 (the 132-acre Garden broke ground in 2019).

Open to local artists and curators, the works selected via the open call will remain on view through June 2022. Applicants will be notified by email in August 2021.

Ideally, the works selected by Lawndale and the Houston Botanic Garden will be suited to the elements and explore ideas around biodiversity, community, “and the Houston Botanic Garden’s mission of enriching life through discovery, education, and the conservation of plants and the natural environment.” An Art Task Force from the Houston Botanic Garden will make the selections from proposals, based on feasibility, quality, and originality.

The project honorarium is $1,500, with additional financial support for transport, installation, and the creation of public programs to engage the Houston Botanic Garden community.