Five-Minute Tours: “Ebb + Flow” at TC Energy Center Lobby, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Ebb + Flow at TC Energy Center Lobby, Houston. Dates: March 29 – July 29, 2021.

Featured artists: Margeaux Walter, David Reinfeld, Brenda Biondo

Via Foto Relevance:

“As we collectively enter a time abundant with hope and new beginnings, the TC Energy Center’s Spring art exhibition studies themes of lifecycles and rebirth. Ebb + Flow was organized by Kinzelman Art Consulting in partnership with Houston-based gallery Foto Relevance to highlight the work of 3 exciting artists: Margeaux Walter, David Reinfeld, and Brenda Biondo. Each artist’s practice presents various creative photography methods of manipulation or staging to create thought provoking imagery centered around nature.

“While navigating the exhibition, the viewer is encouraged to question what is natural and what is constructed-either by digital manipulation, juxtaposition, or physical modification of the environment by the artist-and furthermore reflect on this time of new beginnings. Ebb + Flow urges us to consider our own role within the environment-how we impact it daily, and how it similarly impacts us. Humankind is not above the cycle of nature; rather, we are deeply carved into it.

“Curated by Suzanne Zeller and on view M-F 9am-5pm at TC Energy Center Lobby (700 Louisiana St, Houston,TX)”

For more info, please go here.