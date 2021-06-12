Five-Minute Tours: Tiemann Art Gallery’s 1st Anniversary, Round Rock

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Tiemann Art Gallery’s 1st Anniversary, Round Rock.

“With 3500+ sqft, the gallery deals in almost exclusively original canvases, works on paper, and fine-art multiples. This video is of the multiple exhibits in the gallery with about 150+ artworks for sale. Owner, Carrie Tiemann, has weathered covid and kept the gallery going strong! The gallery has artwork from the owner’s collection and other artwork on consignment with gallery-represented artists. Currently, the gallery’s represented artists are Sonia Borgialli, Matthew Stavrowsky, Peggy Cook, Gloria Sanchez Hart, Monica Puryear, Karen Pittman, and more!

“Art Lovers Wanted! Tiemann Art is entertaining and teaching art enthusiasts through concerts, events, and exhibits. Original art sales and custom framing.”