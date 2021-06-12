Five-Minute Tours: Tiemann Art Gallery’s 1st Anniversary, Round Rock

by Glasstire June 12, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Tiemann Art Gallery’s 1st Anniversary, Round Rock.

Via Tiemann Art Gallery:

“With 3500+ sqft, the gallery deals in almost exclusively original canvases, works on paper, and fine-art multiples. This video is of the multiple exhibits in the gallery with about 150+ artworks for sale. Owner, Carrie Tiemann, has weathered covid and kept the gallery going strong! The gallery has artwork from the owner’s collection and other artwork on consignment with gallery-represented artists. Currently, the gallery’s represented artists are Sonia Borgialli, Matthew Stavrowsky, Peggy Cook, Gloria Sanchez Hart, Monica Puryear, Karen Pittman, and more!

“Art Lovers Wanted! Tiemann Art is entertaining and teaching art enthusiasts through concerts, events, and exhibits. Original art sales and custom framing.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Harmon & Harriet Kelley Collection of...

April 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Light Waves’ at SP/N Gallery, UTDallas

April 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Barry X Ball at the Nasher...

April 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Imagery: Doubletake” at Sterling Municipal Library,...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jon Flaming at Foltz Fine Art,...

April 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mark Messersmith “Precipice” at Amarillo Museum...

December 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Abhi Ghuge, Dameon Lester, and Bethany...

September 10, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “MEMBERS ONLY 2020” at K Space...

May 26, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: