San Antonio’s Ruby City to Reopen Thursday, June 17

by Christopher Blay June 4, 2021
Ruby City, San Antonio

Ruby City, San Antonio.

After a long closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ruby City in San Antonio will reopen on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Covid-19 protocols will be in effect, including mask wearing and reservations. The other sections of the Ruby City campus will be affected in the following ways: Ruby City Studio will still be closed, and Chris Park will be open Thursday to Sunday, 10AM – 6PM, which are also the new hours of the museum.

Ruby City’s two new installations will be on view. Isaac Julien: Western Union: Small Boats and Margarita Cabrera: The Craft of Resistance will continue through the spring of 2022, along with Waking Dream, the inaugural exhibition at Ruby City.

Isaac Julien Western Union Series No. 4 (Flight Towards Other Destinies 3), 2007.

Isaac Julien Western Union Series No. 4 (Flight Towards Other Destinies 3), 2007. Photo courtesy of Isaac Julien Studio.

 

Margarita Cabrera, Craft of Resistance, 2008© Margarita Cabrera, courtesy Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, Texas

Margarita Cabrera, Craft of Resistance, 2008© Margarita Cabrera, courtesy Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, Texas.

For information on the current exhibitions and to learn more about Ruby City, please go here.

****

Ruby City is a contemporary art center in San Antonio, TX, dedicated to providing a space for the city’s thriving creative community to experience works by both local and internationally-acclaimed artists. Envisioned in 2007 by the late collector, philanthropist and artist Linda Pace, Ruby City presents works from Pace’s own collection of more than 900 paintings, sculptures, installations and video works. The new building, designed by renowned architect Sir David Adjaye OBE is part of a campus, which also includes Chris Park, a one-acre public green space named in memory of Pace’s son, and Studio, an auxiliary exhibition space which presents curated shows and programming throughout the year.

