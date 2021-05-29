Photo Walkthrough: “Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict” at Holocaust Museum Houston

by Jennifer Battaglia May 29, 2021
Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict is the first juried exhibition in the Holocaust Museum Houston’s new, expanded building. The exhibition explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks by Houston Latinx artists.  Via the Museum: “The multi-media exhibition will be a platform that examines issues that impact the community, fosters dialogue on difficult questions, and ultimately empowers social change through art.”

The exhibition is on view through October 17, 2021. To learn more about the exhibition and how to visit HMH, please go here.

 

Collaboration of Mateo Penders and Moe Penders, Memorias del ’91, December 1991/ February 2019

 

Nela Garzon, Patrioskas, 2007

 

Anchor Baby – from the Innocence: Endangered Species series, 2010-2016

 

Video still from Alejandro Sescosse and Sergio Bastani, Invención de la Naturaleza, 2019

 

David Moya, Loteria / Bingo, 2020

 

Delilah Montoya in Collaboration with Jimmy Castillo, [A]part, 2018

Angel Lartigue, Forensic burial map of Cadaver after exhumation, 2020

 

Video still from Issac Reyes, Juntos pero no revueltos, 2020

 

Angela Corson, Not One More! \\ Ni Una Mas!, 2018

 

Tere Garcia, Anti-Monument – Brownsville, Texas (I, II, III), 2020

 

Violette Bule, Can you?, 2017

 

Armando Rodriguez-Robles, The Choice, What Would Jesus Wear?, 2020

 

Ernesto Marenco, The Business of Faith, 2019

 

Detail of Gerardo Rosales, Bird’s Eye View, 2021

 

Gabriel Martinez, Untitled, 2020

 

Stephanie Saint, El Testigo (The Witness), 2021

