Photo Walkthrough: “Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict” at Holocaust Museum Houston

Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict is the first juried exhibition in the Holocaust Museum Houston’s new, expanded building. The exhibition explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks by Houston Latinx artists. Via the Museum: “The multi-media exhibition will be a platform that examines issues that impact the community, fosters dialogue on difficult questions, and ultimately empowers social change through art.”

The exhibition is on view through October 17, 2021. To learn more about the exhibition and how to visit HMH, please go here.