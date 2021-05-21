Dallas’ NorthPark Center Unveils 100+ 3-D Printed Statues for Special Exhibition

The premise of the show is based on the lack of physical statues dedicated to women, especially women in STEM professions: “…seeing is believing. When a girl sees a woman successfully pursuing a STEM career (and having fun!), she is more likely to imagine a STEM career for herself … and perhaps even change the world,” reads a statement on Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ website.

The organization also cites a 2016 study led by former Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios which reveals, among other facts, that in recent years the 10 largest U.S. cities publicly displayed fewer than a half-dozen statues of women.

Because of the postponement of the exhibition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibition was previewed twice over the past year, first at New York’s Central Park Zoo (through January of this year), and then at Dallas Love Field airport between December 10 and May 9. The exhibition will remain on view at NorthPark through October 24.

For images and biographies of the featured women, please go here.