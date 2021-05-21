Common Field 2021 Open Call Announced. Deadline: June 11

The Common Field Convening, an annual itinerant gathering of visual arts organizers from across the U.S., has announced its 2021 open call. The 2020 Convening, hosted in part in Houston, was moved online in response to Covid-19 and was held April 23–May 3, 2020.

Founded in 2013 and launched in 2015, the conference is held in different US cities and provides such programs as grants, research, resources, forums, meet-ups and advocacy for its members.

Common Field has been hosted in New Orleans (2013), Minneapolis (2015), Miami (2016), Los Angeles (2017), Philadelphia (2019), and Houston/online (2020).This year will once again be an online gathering. To read Glasstire’s review of last year’s Houston/online Convening, please go here.

The theme for 2021 is Sustaining Futures. As the organizers state: “Oriented towards our work ahead, Sustaining Futures seeks to embrace a plurality of strategies, ideas, and expressions of how to sustain our values in practice while remaining responsive to local, national, and global shifts beyond the horizon of tomorrow.”

Members and surrounding art networks are encouraged to propose sessions and share ideas and expertise through conversations, panels, workshops, and alternative forms of engagement. Partners for the 2021 Convening will be announced at a later date.

The deadline to submit proposals is June 11 at 11:59 PM, and proposal status notifications will be made by July 30. The 2021 Convening will take place November 4 – 6 and November 12 – 13. To apply, please go here.