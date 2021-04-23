Every Night is Movie Night

At the pinnacle of Steve McQueen’s most recent movie, Lovers Rock​, the DJ at a crowded house party starts to spin Janet Kay’s “​Silly Games”​ — a 1979 staple of the romantic reggae sub-genre that the movie is named for. In the scene, eyes drift shut and bodies start to sway in unison as the sweet, bouncy melody melts over partygoers like a spell.

As the song goes on, the camera draws closer to the crowd, lingering inches away from hands caressing waists, lips mouthing lyrics, and condensation dripping down a golden wall. When Kay’s voice cuts out toward the end of the song, the crowd continues to sing, giving all they’ve got to the impossibly high note at the end of the chorus. While watching, my mom and I started singing along almost involuntarily from our couch. By the end of the 10-minute scene, we were entranced.

In reality, it’s been more than a year since I’ve been to a party. My senior year of college kicked off remotely last August, and though I haven’t seen a red Solo cup in months, I’ve definitely cried enough to fill one up. But watching ​Lovers Rock​, I was completely submerged in McQueen’s world, and momentarily sheltered from the horrors of the real one. It was one of the most joyous moments of my pandemic life.

The past year has been filled with insurmountable anger and grief, and I have no idea how I would have gotten through it without movies. They’ve granted sanctuary from chaos; satiated my desires to travel, to gather, to live in a world where I don’t have to sanitize my cereal boxes.

Through these trying times, I’ve returned to old favorites for comfort like tattered stuffed animals. In April, I put on ​Clueless ​and followed Cher, Dionne, Tai and Murphy to that party in the Valley, newly envious of their ability to play a game called “suck and blow” without being terrified of breathing on each other. On a drizzly morning, I watched Singing in the Rain,​ then tap danced around my apartment all afternoon. And during a particularly low week, when I was filled with sadness but couldn’t find a proper outlet, I put on ​Lady Bird,​ knowing that the airport scene was guaranteed to bring me to tears.

During this era of countries locking down their borders, the only traveling I’ve done has been via film. In September, my dad showed me the 1985 “ramen-western” ​Tampopo.​ At its heart, ​Tampopo​ is a love letter to food and indulgence, filled with saturated shots of ripe peaches, raw eggs, and steaming ramen. I felt my senses heighten while watching it, the way they often do when I’m traveling somewhere new.