Five-Minute Tours: Donna Carnahan at La Donna Foto Studio at The Silos of Sawyer Yards, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Donna Carnahan: Mediterranean Summer at La Donna Foto Studio at The Silos of Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: April 24 – June 25, 2021.

Via La Donna Foto:

“Surround yourself in an immersive experience of fine art photography from Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Monaco at La Donna Foto Studio. Donna Carnahan was selected by LandEscape Art Review, Special Edition, an international magazine as one of nine artists. The 25 page interview includes 14 images of Ms. Carnahan’s body of work entitled ‘Mediterranean Summer.’ You will find the images created uniquely on museum quality canvas, using archival inks, on aluminum metal, and metallic papers throughout the exhibition, on sale now through June 25, 2021.”

Click link below for magazine interview, beginning on page 52.

https://issuu.com/landescapeartpress/docs/vol-57