Blanton Bakeoff Returns! Submission Deadline is May 16

by Josh Feola April 16, 2021
Rainbow Sarawak cake by Blythe Johnson (left) and Rogelio Polesello's "Surmandalismo."

UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art is reviving a pandemic hit with its second annual Online Bake-Off. The edible art contest was launched last year as part of the Blanton’s shift to a virtual #MuseumFromHome program, as reported by Glasstire last year. Last week, the museum put out an open call for art lovers and home bakers to “create an edible piece of art inspired by a work on view at the Blanton or in the museum’s collection.”

Inspired by Ellsworth Kelly’s “Austin”

Eye-popping entries from last year include a Rainbow Sarawak cake inspired by Rogelio Polesello’s Surmandalismo, a chocolate cookie inspired by Simone dei Crocifissi’s Triptych, and a sugar cookie inspired by Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin.

Chocolate cookie inspired by Simone dei Crocifissi’s “Triptych.”

This year’s bake-off is open to both amateurs and professionals, who will compete in separate categories. To participate, email a photo of your confection to [email protected] or tag @BlantonMuseum, and use the #BlantonBakeOff hashtag on Instagram or Facebook. Prizes for winners include a family membership package to the Blanton and gift cards to Austin shops.

The submission deadline is Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 11:59pm CT, and a public vote to pick winners in each category will be held on the Blanton’s social media pages the following day, which is World Baking Day.

