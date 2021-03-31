Pabst Blue Ribbon & San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre Host Free Immersive Art Pop-Up

San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre, founded in 1926, is the latest venue in the city to host an immersive, interactive art exhibit — the weeklong “art experience” In Living Pixels, from April 9-15. Seven San Antonio-based artists will participate, providing “creative interpretations of the digital and natural world around them,” according to a press release.

The event was announced by Pabst Blue Ribbon — which recently opened its own art gallery in the city, Pabst Blue Ribbon Studios — and Wide Awake, a creative agency founded by San Antonio natives Paloma Cortez and Pamela Rachél that produces “experiential and immersive art shows and specializes in connecting artists with community-driven brands.”

The artists featured in In Living Pixels include Charlie Kitchen, whose 2020 exhibit at Presa House, On the Mountain at Dawn, processed the natural landscape of the Pacific Northwest through a complex process of analog photography and dexterous collage. For this pop-up, Kitchen “will use nature and optical illusions to create a space that makes guests look differently at the natural world.”

Kitchen’s will be one of five installations. Artists Chris Sauter, Natalia Rocafuerte, Domeinic Jimenez, Ryan Hunter, and Wide Awake will also contribute to interactive features, including an installation that uses “cameras mounted on top of televisions and throughout the space that project images onto selected screens, while morphing the images through various color gradients.”

In Living Pixels will be open from April 9-15, 5-10 pm at the Aztec Theatre (104 N St Mary’s St) in downtown San Antonio. Admission is free, but time slots must be reserved in advance at this link. Masks will be required to walk through the installations.