Richard Doherty’s Photographs of Life in 1980s and ’90s Dallas

by Christopher Blay January 19, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Doherty, Right, with Byrd Williams, circa 1908s-Photo Credit, Cyndi Barker

Doherty, right, with Byrd Williams, circa 1908s. Photo Credit: Cyndi Barker

Here at Glasstire, scrolling through Facebook and Instagram posts is one of the ways we gather news about Texas art. Over the past few months some artists we follow have posted some gems: Angela Kallus’s perspective drawings and Scott Winterrowd’s watercolors, among others. The black-and-white images from photographer Richard Doherty, however, have been constant throughout the pandemic.

Doherty’s photos, scanned from untold quantities of boxes full of negatives, have been posted weekly on the photographer’s Facebook page. And in the process, Doherty, without comment, affords viewers a moment’s respite from the shrieking decibel of our present moment while at the same time taking a journey back to the Dallas of the 1980s and ’90s.

Armed with Kodak film, a panoramic camera, and Polaroid film from the company’s Artist Support Program (which famously fueled the works of Warhol, Rauschenberg, and others), Doherty took to the streets to take photos of his adopted Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliff. He began work to with others, including the late Peter Ferresten, building the Tarrant County College photography program, from which he retired in 2016 after nearly 35 years.

Doherty, along with cohorts Luther Smith and Dick Lane at TCU,  Dornith Doherty (no relations) at UNT, Kenda North at UTA, Susan Kae Grant at Texas Women’s University, and Deborah Hunter at SMU, are together responsible for training some of the strongest photographers to emerge from Texas in the past 30 years.

Doherty’s portrait subjects showcase an intimate and unambiguous awareness of the camera, and an acknowledgement of the viewer. His Polaroid images, made with Type 55 and Type 665 positive/negative film, present paranormal-looking compositions of phased-out people and objects, resulting in the same kind of haze we could expect when calling up distant memories. The result is the only kind of truth a camera can give us— an accurate state of a moment. Doherty takes the measurement, and in that moment Dallas ceases to fluctuate between then and now, and becomes the photograph.

Below are some images from Doherty’s social media posts over the past few months.

Richard Doherty, Jack, 1990

Richard Doherty, Jack, 1990.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1984

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1984.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1986

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1986.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1986

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1986.

 

Richard Doherty, Untitled

Richard Doherty, Untitled

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1987

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1987.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988.

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1989.

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1989.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1988.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1989

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1989.

 

Richard Doherty, Dallas 1991 (Bronco Bowl closing day)

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1991 (Bronco Bowl’s closing day).

 

Richard Doherty Dallas 1989 C

Richard Doherty, Dallas, 1989.

 

Richard Doherty, Dan and John Wayne 1991

Richard Doherty, Dan and John Wayne, 1991.

 

Dik Johnson, 1994

Richard Doherty, Dik Johnson, 1994.

0 comment

You may also like

Oak Cliff Gets An Arty Haunted House

October 13, 2016

Jet Set, Go! The Goss-Michael Foundation’s Turnaround

April 1, 2014

Luther Smith’s Time at TCU, in Photographs

September 21, 2018

A Mural of Lee Harvey Oswald Is Up...

August 26, 2016

Top 5: May 28, 2015

May 28, 2015

Luther Smith and Jason Lee in Fort Worth

June 16, 2017

Seventeen Hundred Seeds: Cultivating Community As Art

June 2, 2012

Next Weekend: Art Tour in Oak Cliff!

May 22, 2015

Hot Block on Holman

April 8, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: