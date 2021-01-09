This and That: Puzzles

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: Puzzles

Since lockdown last March, puzzles have become undeniably popular. In addition to the numerous puzzles found in museum gift stores depicting well-known museum collections and artworks, there’s been rushes on puzzles on Amazon, at bookstores, and nearly everywhere else.

As with all things, artists have been using puzzles, or the concept of puzzles, in their work for a long time. Here’s a look at some of those pieces.

And of course, we can’t forget Al Souza (who also, coincidentally, was the subject of one of Glasstire’s first reviews).

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan