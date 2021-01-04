Some Visual Art Highlights from Public Domain Day 2021

Public Domain Day was celebrated on January 1, with art and other copyrighted materials from 1925 entering the public domain. Works that are in the public domain may be used freely, without obtaining permission from or compensating a copyright owner.

Along with literary works including F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, Franz Kafka’s The Trial, Aldous Huxley’s Those Barren Leaves, and Alain Locke’s The New Negro, among others, we’ve highlighted some of the visual art that entered the public domain last week, with images via Artnet, the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and elsewhere.

To view last year’s works which are now copyright-free, please read our 2020 article here. For more releases, including music and film, with notable recordings from Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, Duke Ellington, “Fats” Waller and others, please go here.