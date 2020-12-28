Barbara Rose [1936 – 2020]

Art critic, art historian, and author Barbara Rose died on Christmas Day, 2020. She was 84. The New York Times reports that Rose’s death in hospice in Concord, New Hampshire, after a decade living with breast cancer, was confirmed by her husband Richard Du Boff.

The former Museum of Fine Arts Houston curator, who worked there from 1981-1985, was remembered in a social media post by the MFAH with the following statement from director Gary Tinterow: “Barbara Rose was an extraordinary individual. No one who knew her could ever forget her vitality and fierce intelligence. She changed the world she inhabited and enhanced the lives of those around her.”

Remembered in Houston for MFAH exhibitions such as Fresh Paint: The Houston School and Fernand Léger and the Modern Spirit, among others, Rose also mounted the first retrospective for artist Lee Krasner in October of 1983. (Krasner died in 1984.) She wrote articles for Artforum, including “Abstract Illusionism,” and her essay on the National Endowment for the Arts (2017); Rose was also an art critic for Vogue and New York magazines. She taught at Yale University, UC Irvine, and Sarah Lawrence.

Her book, American Art Since 1900, written in 1975, was her only published textbook, although the Times obit points to artists’ monographs — on Magdalena Abakanowicz, Nancy Graves, Beverly Pepper and Niki de Saint Phalle — for which Rose contributed other writings.

Rose, who is credited by artnet news as “helping to usher in the new vanguard of Minimalism in the 1960s” was married to the artist Frank Stella for eight years, beginning in 1961. In that article, Rose is quoted: “Minimal reductiveness can now be seen for what it is: a transitional step in the history of art, one necessary in order for painting to gain new freedom in favor of the play of the imagination.”