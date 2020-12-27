Hillary Holsonback’s Tan Series, Sans Silver Screen

A frequent criticism of Matthew Barney’s laborious, labyrinthine films is that they drag on for so long, they read as pretentious. After attending a screening of Barney’s Redoubt (2019) earlier this year, I’ll admit I can empathize with the argument. “Get to the point,” is what even some of the most adventurous art lovers may think when entering hour three of a wordless opera. When we don’t understand where things are going, it is harder to commit to the journey.

In Jillian Steinhauser’s essay, linked above, she makes this charge. But this insinuates that we can be expected to tolerate succinct, or shorter, bits of the avant-garde, though our participation can’t be expected after an unspecified runtime. The operative concept here is viewer “tolerance,” which seems like a strange way to justify or critique something as laden with rhetoric as art.

If an artwork is short, does that make it more polite? Treating the viewing experience as an expense of time (which it is) makes it transactional — and we believe our understanding of the work will be assured once it is over. But this approach to experiencing art is less about being open to meaning and more about having expectations before or upon arrival.

Tan, a video series hosted by Dallas Contemporary on its web site, is a collection of digital clips by Dallas-based Hillary Holsonback. It is an example of eccentric micro-theater that sprints in comparison to Barney’s cinematic marathons. Holsonback, as a performer, has developed Tan, a haughty, platinum-blond variant/alter ego — part of the artist’s acting portfolio. Holsonback’s characters are sometimes an intervention, as in Disturbance, an event hosted by Sweet Tooth Hotel in October 2019, where she acted as a party host, posing with attendees for selfies — still viewable as the “New Friends” highlight reel on her @hillyholsonback Instagram account. Her performance work sometimes wades into the realm of forced authenticity; Holsonback acts in the name of art, not always in accordance with craft.