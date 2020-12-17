Holiday Gift Guide: Our Favorite Online Artist Shops

We’ve already given you a list of holiday markets, shops, and selections of artworks you can buy online this holiday season. However, if you’re still looking for gifts for yourself or for others, here’s a collection of online shops where you can buy work directly from artists themselves.

(Note: this is just a fraction of Texas artists who sell their work online or would be open to selling their work online. If you’d like our suggestions about how to talk to artists about their work or how to collect and give works by artists, go here, and here. For a list of our favorite museum stores, go here. To see some of our favorite art books, go here.)

The artists: Summer Aquino and Jeff Gibbons

The shop: Soup Ceramics

What we like: Aquino and Gibbons’ plates, cups, and bowls are a perfect blend of artistry and functionality. Get a ceramic that’s wonderful to look at that you aren’t scared to use!

The artists: Emily Halbardier and Erik Sultzer

The shop: The Center for Imaginative Cartography & Research

What we like: Halbardier and Sultzer are regulars in the Zine Fest Houston circuit and always have bright, fun publications, calendars, cards, and more.

The artist: Trenton Doyle Hancock

The shop: Mind of the Mound

What we like: One of Texas’ best-known artists, Trenton Doyle Hancock doesn’t just make paintings, drawings and prints. His online shop features catalogs of his work as well as Moundverse vinyl dolls.

The artists: James Beard and Sarah Welch

The shop: Mystic Multiples

What we like: Beard and Welch, under the moniker Mystic Multiples, collaborate on zines, prints, comics, and more, many of which use their signature green risograph ink. Welch is also a co-organizer of Zine Fest Houston.

The artist: Sebastian Gomez de la Torre

The shop: The artist’s website

What we like: The artist, another Zine Fest Houston regular, had his first solo show in 2018 at Wedge Space in Houston. His zine by the same name was reviewed for Glasstire by Brandon Zech.

The artist: Martha Hughes

The shop: The artist’s website

What we like: Hughes, who has a show currently on view through the window of her studio, sells small-scale paintings and drawings through her website. Look for indoor scenes rendered with solid color, as well as intricate drawings, paintings of tabletops and more.

The artist: Robert Hodge

The shop: Friendly Fire Store

What we like: You can now purchase the vinyl edition of Friendly Fire​: The Audio Experience. Learn more about the album by listening to Christopher Blay’s interview with Hodge.

The artist: Bill Willis

The shop: The artist’s Instagram

What we like: The artist, a longtime painter of food and landscapes, now sells his watercolors via Instagram. Look for midcentury chairs, views of Houston, and more. As Glasstire writer Michael Bise said in a review of Willis’ work: “There are no excessive painterly flourishes, and the closest Willis comes to angst is rendering a taco and a sandwich in monochrome.”

The artists: Isabel Ann Castro & Natasha I Hernandez

The shop: St. Sucia

What we like: Castro and Hernandez, in addition to being instrumental in San Antonio’s zine scene, have published fourteen issues of their publication St. Sucia, which has the goal of (via the publication’s website): “Exposing What It Is To Be A Mujer.”

The artist: Sam Lao

The shop: Sam Lao

What we like: In addition to being a staple of Dallas’ music scene, Lao makes colorful rugs that can be hung on the wall or placed on the floor.

The artist: Camp Bosworth

The shop: Wrong Store

What we like: From wishbones to sundaes, Bosworth’s carved (and sometimes painted) wooden sculptures speak for themselves. He sells these through the Wrong Store (Marfa), which is run by his wife, Buck.

The artist: JooYoung Choi

The shop: The artist’s website

What we like: Flirting with the line between art and toy, Choi’s soft sculptures are a delight to hold and to look at.

The artist: Acidwinzip

The shop: Acidwinzip

What we like: In addition to showing at Flax Studio and Provenance Gallery in San Antonio, Acidwinzip sells original art, prints, apparel, stickers and more.

The artist: Jessica Ninci

The shop: Squiggle and Dash

What we like: Galveston-based artist Jessica Ninci makes ceramics that are perfectly imperfect. Whether you want a basketball necklace, an incense holder, or a bowl or vase, her shop has you covered.

The artist: Narong Tintamusik

The shop: Narong Tintamusik

What we like: Featuring paintings, screenprints and giclée prints, Tintamusik’s webstore is filled with their wonderfully messy and busy works. We particularly like the above snow-inspired work.

The artist: Raul Gonzalez

The shop: Raul Gonzalez

What we like: When he’s not dancing (or, even when he’s dancing), Gonzalez is making art. His online store features some apparel he’s designed, along with original pieces at various price points.

The artist: Jeremy Biggers

The shop: Stem & Thorn

What we like: Filled with zines, apparel, and more, Biggers’ online store is an extension of his practice of creating works about the Black experience.