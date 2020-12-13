Artist On Artist: Betelhem Makonnen

by Christopher Blay December 13, 2020
Betelhem Makonnen, untitled (our misunderstanding of time, of ourselves), detail, 2020. Rocks, watches, simulacrum grass

Artist On Artist is a new video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week, Christopher Blay speaks with Austin-based artist Betelhem Makonnen, who uses video, photography and installation as she considers perception, presence, and place. This conversation touches on the unreliability of memory, how the artist perceives time, and how her work deals with where we currently find ourselves.

“I think that is ultimately what is at the foundation of my practice — it is an insistence on mobility, which is like freedom and liberation. To move.”

You can listen to the podcast here, or click on the orange button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

