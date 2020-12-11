Five-Minute Tours: Lauren Klotzman at The Museum of Pocket Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Lauren Klotzman: EACH \\ THIS: A BETTER SPONGE at the Museum of Pocket Art, mopaonline.com (Austin).

Via the Museum:

this show is a

video book

consisting of

brief “pages”

arranged in

a suite

in total, an essay

in the singular, a poem;

each page a “poem”

the suite comprises

variations on a theme

it is a theory

having pathos

but lacking definition

an ambiance;

a field of meaning of

which one can enter

but from which no

message

can be derived

Lauren Klotzman is an artist, writer, and occasional curator. They studied art and poetics at Sarah Lawrence College and Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics, and are interested in plagiarism, appropriation, and recuperation in media, hardware, and software. They have published with Hyperallergic, Salon, TROLLTHREAD, and The Operating System. Their recent work and research explores hardware obsolescence, digital entropy, marginalized technologists, and the 1990s. They are a firm believer in lo-fi decadence.