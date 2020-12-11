Five-Minute Tours: Lauren Klotzman at The Museum of Pocket Art

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
Lauren Klotzman: EACH \\ THIS: A BETTER SPONGE at the Museum of Pocket Art, mopaonline.com (Austin).
Via the Museum:
this show is a
video book
consisting of
brief “pages”
arranged in
a suite
in total, an essay
in the singular, a poem;
each page a “poem”
the suite comprises
variations on a theme
it is a theory
having pathos
but lacking definition
an ambiance;
a field of meaning of
which one can enter
but from which no
message
can be derived
Lauren Klotzman is an artist, writer, and occasional curator. They studied art and poetics at Sarah Lawrence College and Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics, and are interested in plagiarism, appropriation, and recuperation in media, hardware, and software. They have published with Hyperallergic, Salon, TROLLTHREAD, and The Operating System. Their recent work and research explores hardware obsolescence, digital entropy, marginalized technologists, and the 1990s. They are a firm believer in lo-fi decadence.