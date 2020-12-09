Sundance Film Festival Partners With Texas Movie Theaters for 2021 Festival

Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization that runs the Sundance Film Festival, has announced a partnership with national movie theaters, drive-ins, and arthouse venues for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Austin Film Society’s (AFS) Cinema, plus Aviation Cinemas and Texas Theatre (both in Dallas), and Houston’s Cinema Arts Society (HCAS), MoonStruck Drive-in, and DeLUXE Theater (Houston), are among dozens across the country that will be a part of Sundance 2021. For a complete list of partnering cities and their theaters, please go here.

“These partners are the backbone of independent artistic communities across the country, where filmmakers are born and cinephiles are developed,” says Sundance Film Festival Director Tabitha Jackson. “We’re entering these partnerships because a healthy ecosystem for artists and audiences requires that independent cinemas across the country survive and thrive.”

The week-long festival, which will occur January 28 through February 3, 2021, will be an online event hosted by Sundance, via its newly-designed online platform which can be accessed here.

“We at HCAS are so excited to be partnering with the Sundance Film Festival on presenting a Sundance Satellite Film Festival in Houston,” says Jessica Green, HCAS Artistic Director. “This is a rare opportunity to bring together a world renowned film festival, featuring the best in global independent film, with Houston, the United States’ most emergent global and diverse city. We are excited to share some of the best of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in real time, with Houstonians, along with ‘Beyond Film’ virtual programming featuring, and in partnership with local filmmakers, artists and organizations.”

Austin Film Society’s (AFS) Rebecca Campbell, CEO, says this of the announcement of the partnership: “This Sundance Film Festival partnership is a wonderful avenue for AFS to further our mission of supporting and championing filmmakers and film culture here in Texas. As so many emerging Texas filmmakers have found a home at the Sundance Film Festival over the years, it’s exciting that our film community will have the opportunity to host the festival in 2021. We are planning for safe, socially distant screenings of Sundance Film Festival selections, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.”

To learn more about the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, please visit the website here.